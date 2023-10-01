Advocate Group LLC Boosts Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Advocate Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,922 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 2.1% of Advocate Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 517,457 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,050,000 after purchasing an additional 5,919 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,090 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. 51job reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.58.

CSCO opened at $53.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.72 and a 200 day moving average of $51.53. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $58.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $217.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.81%.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $338,064.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,542.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $338,064.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,542.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $119,013.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,575,032.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,352 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

