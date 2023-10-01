Aeva Technologies’ (AEVA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reiterated their buy rating on shares of Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a $1.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AEVA. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aeva Technologies from $1.40 to $1.44 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3.32.

Get Aeva Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEVA

Aeva Technologies Price Performance

AEVA opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.12. Aeva Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $2.39.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.69 million. Aeva Technologies had a negative net margin of 4,352.91% and a negative return on equity of 47.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aeva Technologies will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aeva Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Aeva Technologies by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 438,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 153,361 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Aeva Technologies by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 190,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 23,010 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Aeva Technologies by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 14,478 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Aeva Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,876,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 82,319 shares during the period. 36.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aeva Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Aeva Technologies, Inc designs 4D LiDAR-on-chips in the United States, Thailand, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave sensing technology. It offers 4D LiDAR sensing system with embedded software for automotive, industrial, and security applications; and a silicon photonics engine and software algorithms for industrial automation and consumer device applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.