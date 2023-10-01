Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

AFMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Affimed in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Affimed in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Affimed from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Affimed in a report on Friday, August 11th.

NASDAQ:AFMD opened at $0.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.11. Affimed has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $2.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.03.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 million. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 79.96% and a negative net margin of 357.49%. As a group, analysts expect that Affimed will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFMD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Affimed by 258.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Affimed by 23.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Affimed by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 302,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,513 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Affimed during the first quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Affimed by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,386,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and Europe. Its lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase II clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia.

