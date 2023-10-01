AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires 134,693 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 376,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134,693 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 7.4% of AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $153,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 859.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $392.70 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $422.15. The stock has a market cap of $314.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $408.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $394.49.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

