AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires 15,347 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 682,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,347 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF makes up about 3.3% of AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC owned approximately 3.65% of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF worth $67,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter valued at about $262,000. Altiora Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 35.8% during the second quarter. Altiora Financial Group LLC now owns 93,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,254,000 after purchasing an additional 24,533 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 103.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter valued at about $451,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BILS stock opened at $99.43 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $99.02 and a 52 week high of $99.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.30.

About SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

