AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.7% of AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $15,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,698,392,000 after acquiring an additional 205,245,648 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 362.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,427,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,418,000 after purchasing an additional 10,520,573 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,681,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,997 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,189,000 after purchasing an additional 353,706 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VB opened at $189.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $198.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.16. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

