AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,785 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JEF. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 132,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 6,890 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 14.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 70,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 5,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,482,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $607,163,000 after buying an additional 233,844 shares during the period. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 134,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $4,803,626.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 15,744,184 shares in the company, valued at $563,484,345.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 218,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $8,062,485.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 16,673,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,416,706.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 134,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $4,803,626.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 15,744,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,484,345.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 578,320 shares of company stock worth $20,948,017 in the last ninety days. 20.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JEF shares. TheStreet upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE JEF opened at $36.63 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.34 and a 52-week high of $40.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.14 and a 200-day moving average of $33.25.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

