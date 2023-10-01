AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 53.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,157,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 405,318 shares during the quarter. VanEck Gold Miners ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC owned 0.28% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $34,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 21,728.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at $591,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 277.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 115,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after buying an additional 84,596 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

GDX opened at $26.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.03. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $22.49 and a 1 year high of $36.26.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.