AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC owned about 0.17% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TAP Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 16,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the second quarter worth $47,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 33,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Price Performance

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF stock opened at $84.15 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $77.57 and a twelve month high of $96.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.54 and its 200 day moving average is $89.71.

