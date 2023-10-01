AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases 60,914 Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,914 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC owned 0.44% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $6,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the first quarter worth $37,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 86.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Performance

Shares of TSLX stock opened at $20.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $20.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.19 and its 200 day moving average is $18.94.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 48.89% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $107.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.30 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.00%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.14.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Profile

(Free Report)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

