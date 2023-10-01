AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 24,497 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,497 shares during the quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 38,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $64.35 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

