AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 25,000 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 358,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 147,726 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,453,000. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,555,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 109,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,904 shares during the period.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $10.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.14 and its 200 day moving average is $11.27. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $12.81.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

