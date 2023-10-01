AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 29,755 Shares of Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 292,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,755 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC owned 1.01% of Potbelly worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Potbelly by 9.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,601,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,342,000 after purchasing an additional 133,293 shares in the last quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Potbelly by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP now owns 1,420,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Potbelly by 3.3% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,320,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,997,000 after purchasing an additional 42,027 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Potbelly by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 999,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 42,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Potbelly by 18.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 512,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after acquiring an additional 81,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBPB opened at $7.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $228.70 million, a P/E ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.36 and a 200 day moving average of $8.56. Potbelly Co. has a twelve month low of $4.44 and a twelve month high of $11.14.

Potbelly ( NASDAQ:PBPB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $126.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.10 million. Potbelly had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 131.76%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Potbelly Co. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Potbelly in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002. Potbelly Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

