AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 637,907 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,723,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 637,907 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 3.0% of AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC owned about 0.19% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $61,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 16.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,531,000 after buying an additional 177,265 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 151,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after acquiring an additional 13,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 223,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,198,000 after acquiring an additional 48,182 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $33.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.27. The company has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $36.85.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

