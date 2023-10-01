AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Trims Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,886 shares during the quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $13,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $58.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.08. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $55.99 and a 52 week high of $66.32.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.