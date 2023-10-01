Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.75 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Akebia Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st.

NASDAQ:AKBA opened at $1.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.28. Akebia Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $1.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.08. The stock has a market cap of $214.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.83.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 249.60% and a negative net margin of 48.25%. The business had revenue of $56.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKBA. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 123.5% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 27,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 123.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 90,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50,066 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 18.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 70,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

