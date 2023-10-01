Akili (NASDAQ:AKLI) and STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) Head to Head Analysis

Akili (NASDAQ:AKLI – Get Free Report) and STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.1% of Akili shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.5% of STRATA Skin Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 20.4% of Akili shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 40.4% of STRATA Skin Sciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Akili and STRATA Skin Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akili $420,000.00 102.17 -$7.96 million ($0.14) -3.92 STRATA Skin Sciences $36.16 million 0.57 -$5.55 million ($0.20) -2.97

Risk & Volatility

STRATA Skin Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than Akili. Akili is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than STRATA Skin Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Akili has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, STRATA Skin Sciences has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Akili and STRATA Skin Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akili 0 2 1 0 2.33 STRATA Skin Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Akili presently has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 537.64%. STRATA Skin Sciences has a consensus price target of $2.90, suggesting a potential upside of 387.39%. Given Akili’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Akili is more favorable than STRATA Skin Sciences.

Profitability

This table compares Akili and STRATA Skin Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akili 940.71% -72.28% -54.30% STRATA Skin Sciences -19.92% -35.75% -13.61%

About Akili

Akili, Inc., a digital medicine company, develops cognitive treatments through game-changing technologies. The company provides EndeavorRx, a computer-based testing for cognitive dysfunction across several neurology and psychiatry indications, including attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, depressive disorder, autism spectrum disorder, multiple sclerosis, and other neuroinflammatory diseases. It offers selective stimulus management engine mechanism to activate the fronto-parietal cortex area in the brain; body brain trainer for attention, impulsivity, working memory, and goal management; and spatial navigation engine for spatial navigation, memory, and planning and organization. Akili, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About STRATA Skin Sciences

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment. The company products include XTRAC and Pharos excimer lasers, and VTRAC lamp systems for the treatment systems that are used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin conditions. It also provides TheraClear Acne Therapy System for the treatment of mild to moderate inflammatory, comedonal, and pustular acne. The company was formerly known as MELA Sciences, Inc and changed its name to STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. in January 2016. STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania.

