Algorand Price Up 2.2% Over Last 7 Days (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 1st. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000384 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a market capitalization of $814.82 million and approximately $19.97 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00035378 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00026978 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00011940 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004230 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,832,290,800 coins. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

