Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Holdings Raised by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,881 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 20,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Stolper Co boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Stolper Co now owns 16,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BABA. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.64.

Alibaba Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $1.20 on Friday, reaching $86.74. 9,654,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,996,531. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $121.30.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.59 by $2.78. The company had revenue of $234.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.75 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

