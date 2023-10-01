Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by Alta Capital Management LLC

Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.74. 9,654,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,996,531. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.82 and a 200-day moving average of $89.55. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $58.01 and a 1 year high of $121.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.59 by $2.78. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $234.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.64.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

