Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities cut shares of Allot Communications from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Allot Communications from $3.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Allot Communications in a report on Friday, September 1st.

Get Allot Communications alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Allot Communications

Allot Communications Price Performance

ALLT opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Allot Communications has a 52-week low of $1.99 and a 52-week high of $4.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.65. The company has a market cap of $81.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.32). Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 55.10% and a negative net margin of 49.66%. The firm had revenue of $25.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.20 million. On average, analysts expect that Allot Communications will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Allot Communications

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allot Communications stock. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,728 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.39% of Allot Communications worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.18% of the company’s stock.

Allot Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allot Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allot Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.