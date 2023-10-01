Allred Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,467 Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 37,660.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,942,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $187,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931,746 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 30.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,779,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $516,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445,953 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,640,000. Amundi boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,396,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 211.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DAL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.94.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 0.1 %

DAL opened at $37.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.55. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $49.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.28. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $15.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 8.62%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $552,112.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,708 shares in the company, valued at $3,901,428.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $552,112.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,901,428.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $162,240.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,129.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,839,353 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.