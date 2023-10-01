Allred Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 15,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 26.8% in the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $232,000. BOKF NA increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 9.0% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 24,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.2% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 34,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $151.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.78. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $98.03 and a 52-week high of $159.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.77. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.61 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 23.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 10.89%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.92.

In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 8,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $1,193,956.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,691.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 8,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total value of $1,189,854.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,547.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 8,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $1,193,956.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,633 shares in the company, valued at $4,174,691.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,188 shares of company stock worth $3,890,973. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

