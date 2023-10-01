Allred Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,018 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 56,120 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $11,627,000 after acquiring an additional 11,120 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $882,000. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 37,218 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $7,711,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 21,483 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on PXD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.71.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $229.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $274.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $232.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.56.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 28.46%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $1.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $7.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.31%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report).

