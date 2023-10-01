Allred Capital Management LLC Grows Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total value of $6,118,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,545 shares in the company, valued at $13,367,902.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total transaction of $6,118,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,545 shares in the company, valued at $13,367,902.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total value of $2,007,065.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,463,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,391 shares of company stock worth $11,905,049. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on CME Group from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America raised CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $167.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CME

CME Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CME opened at $200.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $202.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.13. The stock has a market cap of $72.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.54 and a 12 month high of $209.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 56.88%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.72%.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.