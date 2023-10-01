Allred Capital Management LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GPC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 14.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 9.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 63.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,949,000 after acquiring an additional 30,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 195.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,408,000 after acquiring an additional 75,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on GPC shares. Stephens cut their price objective on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on Genuine Parts from $195.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Genuine Parts from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 0.8 %

GPC stock opened at $144.38 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $141.58 and a twelve month high of $187.73. The company has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

