Allred Capital Management LLC Has $1.38 Million Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Allred Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,796 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of 3M by 102,920.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,317,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,935,302,000 after purchasing an additional 39,279,467 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,132,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,567,502,000 after buying an additional 1,116,821 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,474,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,203,635,000 after buying an additional 619,370 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of 3M by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,769,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,291,535,000 after acquiring an additional 825,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,344,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $982,157,000 after acquiring an additional 466,291 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of 3M stock opened at $93.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.21. 3M has a 52 week low of $92.38 and a 52 week high of $133.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 38.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -211.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on 3M in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on 3M from $100.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on 3M from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.08.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

