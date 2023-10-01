Allred Capital Management LLC Has $266,000 Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Allred Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth $50,000. United Bank raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 11,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth $195,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,964,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth $821,000. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at DuPont de Nemours

In other news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 15,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $1,180,881.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,043.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $612,613.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,761.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 15,838 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $1,180,881.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,043.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,390 shares of company stock valued at $5,713,502 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on DD. TheStreet cut DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of DD opened at $74.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $78.74. The stock has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.47.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 37.09%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

