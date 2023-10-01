Allred Capital Management LLC Has $342,000 Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 283.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $8,013,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 14.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after acquiring an additional 7,773 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 18.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 16.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,725,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 31,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,885.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LHX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.87.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of LHX opened at $174.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.09. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.14 and a 52-week high of $255.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $180.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.37. The firm has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a PE ratio of 41.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.72.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 108.57%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

