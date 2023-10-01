Allred Capital Management LLC Has $367,000 Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,137 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 24,925 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,718,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,197,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $589,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HAL. Capital One Financial began coverage on Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Halliburton from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on Halliburton from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.21.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of HAL stock opened at $40.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $23.99 and a twelve month high of $43.42. The company has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.93.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halliburton news, CFO Eric Carre sold 66,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,330,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,501,665. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Halliburton news, CFO Eric Carre sold 66,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,330,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,501,665. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,012,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 237,502 shares of company stock valued at $9,278,138 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Featured Articles

