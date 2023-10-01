Allred Capital Management LLC Has $504,000 Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Allred Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 204.1% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 20,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 13,862 shares during the last quarter. Advocate Group LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 51,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Mondelez International by 91,843.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 25,669,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,355,000 after acquiring an additional 25,641,874 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 95,294.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 92,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,749,000 after acquiring an additional 92,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 177.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 44,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 28,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDLZ. HSBC began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. TD Cowen started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.95.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ opened at $69.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $94.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.88 and its 200-day moving average is $72.52.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.29%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

