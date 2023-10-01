Allred Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,133,000. GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,310,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,215,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,060,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on GEHC shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Argus started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.44.

Insider Activity at GE HealthCare Technologies

In related news, CEO Kevin Michael O’neill sold 15,609 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total value of $1,206,887.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,613. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of GEHC opened at $68.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.38. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.00 and a 12-month high of $87.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

