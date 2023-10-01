Allred Capital Management LLC Sells 248 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Allred Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 95.5% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 108.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 392.2% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on OTIS. HSBC raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Otis Worldwide

In other Otis Worldwide news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $576,666.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $362,074.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,197.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $576,666.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 0.2 %

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $80.31 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $62.49 and a 52 week high of $91.33. The company has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.59.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 42.90%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

