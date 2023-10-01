Allred Capital Management LLC Sells 348 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Allred Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,977 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up about 0.8% of Allred Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,153 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Oracle from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.04.

Oracle Stock Down 0.2 %

ORCL stock opened at $105.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.77. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.81 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.62%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

