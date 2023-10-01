Allred Capital Management LLC Sells 633 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Allred Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 471.4% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 94.2% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 91.1% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 1.6 %

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $190.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.13 and a 52-week high of $199.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $193.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.28. The firm has a market cap of $94.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $182.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.23.

Insider Activity

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total transaction of $2,493,987.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,707. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total transaction of $2,493,987.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,707. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $584,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,012 shares in the company, valued at $12,281,038.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

Further Reading

