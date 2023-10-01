Alta Capital Management LLC Buys 7,103 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,103 shares during the period. Zebra Technologies makes up about 2.5% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $35,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,936,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,455,830,000 after acquiring an additional 33,572 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 24,898.7% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,321,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,735,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300,442 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,812,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,212,399,000 after purchasing an additional 280,844 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,065,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $656,732,000 after purchasing an additional 32,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,535,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $488,306,000 after buying an additional 28,019 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

ZBRA stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $236.53. 390,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,867. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $261.89 and its 200 day moving average is $277.90. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.67. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $222.58 and a 52-week high of $351.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Insider Transactions at Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 11.82%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Anders Gustafsson acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $238.89 per share, for a total transaction of $238,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,729,034.01. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $742,880 over the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZBRA shares. Wolfe Research raised Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.00.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

See Also

