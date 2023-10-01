Alta Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Alta Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,037 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 7.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $127,697,000 after purchasing an additional 23,643 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at about $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Stock Performance

Shares of MCD traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $263.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,367,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,080. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $282.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.42. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.58 and a fifty-two week high of $299.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald's Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 55.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on MCD. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $346.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $1,217,143.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,001.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at $8,128,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,755 shares of company stock worth $6,736,738 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

