Alta Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Alta Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CDW in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 2,757.1% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $201.76. The company had a trading volume of 803,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,162. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.30. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $147.91 and a 1 year high of $215.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 83.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.03%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CDW. Barclays boosted their price objective on CDW from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CDW in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.00.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

