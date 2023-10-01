Alta Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 153,410.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 408,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,781,000 after acquiring an additional 408,073 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 18.6% during the second quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 6,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.7% during the second quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 88,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,143,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 53,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $138.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.75.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

NYSE:EXR traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,399,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,042. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.90 and a 52-week high of $180.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.70. The company has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.56.

Extra Space Storage Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.80%.

Insider Activity at Extra Space Storage

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total transaction of $120,111.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,504 shares in the company, valued at $565,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,438 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 184.0 million square feet of rentable space.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.