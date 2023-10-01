Alta Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Alta Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 287.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 11,238 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $306,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $453,000. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $2,875,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.90. 7,338,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,059,128. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.78. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $110.69. The company has a market capitalization of $450.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.52 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 43.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4724 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on TSM. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.