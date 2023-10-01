Alta Capital Management LLC Sells 1,408 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Alta Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,616 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises about 2.2% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $32,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth $143,000. Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.6% during the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 7.1% during the second quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 33,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,403,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 9,981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $358.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.19, for a total transaction of $1,976,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,854 shares in the company, valued at $53,073,756.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.19, for a total value of $1,976,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,854 shares in the company, valued at $53,073,756.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,430 shares of company stock worth $7,735,251. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $6.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $307.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,171,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,625. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.75. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $330.43. The company has a market capitalization of $204.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The company had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.60%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

