Alta Capital Management LLC Sells 15,878 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Alta Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 409,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,878 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up about 3.5% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Alta Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Fiserv worth $51,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in Fiserv by 280.8% in the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 44.8% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Fiserv Price Performance

FISV stock traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $112.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,376,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $122.39. The company has a market capitalization of $70.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.14.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.