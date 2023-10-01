Alta Capital Management LLC Sells 9,439 Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Alta Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,439 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC owned 0.82% of Napco Security Technologies worth $10,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 9.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $260,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $527,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $262,000. Finally, CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $403,000. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NSSC traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.25. The stock had a trading volume of 377,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,190. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.94. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $20.02 and a one year high of $41.25. The company has a market capitalization of $818.13 million, a P/E ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.16.

Napco Security Technologies Increases Dividend

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The company had revenue of $44.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Napco Security Technologies’s payout ratio is 32.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on NSSC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Napco Security Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

Napco Security Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Read More

