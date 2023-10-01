Alta Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Alta Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 118,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions accounts for approximately 1.3% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $19,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,714,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,135,476,000 after acquiring an additional 108,223 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,043,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $944,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048,184 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,488,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $511,243,000 after purchasing an additional 96,566 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,519,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $368,593,000 after buying an additional 37,989 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,230,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,219,000 after buying an additional 1,025,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $179.05. 670,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $180.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.93. The firm has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 0.98. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.35 and a 1 year high of $189.69.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 60.49%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 12,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.45, for a total transaction of $2,392,899.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 77,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,422,280.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 26,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.27, for a total value of $4,680,560.43. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,619,660.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 12,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.45, for a total value of $2,392,899.30. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 77,352 shares in the company, valued at $14,422,280.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 191,035 shares of company stock worth $34,423,247. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

