Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Rating Reiterated by Mizuho

Mizuho reissued their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $180.00 price objective on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an overweight rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $161.30.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $127.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.87. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $145.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.09, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,458,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at $248,458,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total transaction of $64,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,325,472.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,408,645 shares of company stock valued at $55,223,448 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 12.0% during the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $1,044,000. Little House Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% during the first quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 37,942 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.7% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 90,790 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,378,000 after purchasing an additional 7,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

