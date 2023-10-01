Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Price Target Cut to $44.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameris Bancorp has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.25.

Shares of ABCB opened at $38.39 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.67 and its 200 day moving average is $36.49. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.33 and a fifty-two week high of $54.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.21). Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 21.86%. The business had revenue of $276.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 9th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.95%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 91,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after buying an additional 15,642 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 475,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,398,000 after acquiring an additional 101,264 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 170,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,219,000 after purchasing an additional 37,623 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Reef Capital Management LP grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 1,785,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,295,000 after acquiring an additional 676,484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

