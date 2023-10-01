Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Platform Technology Partners raised its stake in Amgen by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 5,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Amgen by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 6,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $268.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.26. The company has a market cap of $143.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 57.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.44.

Get Our Latest Report on Amgen

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.