Analyzing Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) and Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR)

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) and Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Medical Properties Trust has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invesco Mortgage Capital has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.5% of Medical Properties Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.6% of Invesco Mortgage Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Medical Properties Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Invesco Mortgage Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medical Properties Trust 3 4 3 0 2.00 Invesco Mortgage Capital 2 0 0 0 1.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Medical Properties Trust and Invesco Mortgage Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus target price of $10.27, indicating a potential upside of 88.49%. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a consensus target price of $10.75, indicating a potential upside of 7.39%. Given Medical Properties Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Medical Properties Trust is more favorable than Invesco Mortgage Capital.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Medical Properties Trust and Invesco Mortgage Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medical Properties Trust $1.54 billion 2.11 $902.60 million $0.11 49.55 Invesco Mortgage Capital $194.51 million 2.29 -$402.92 million ($1.58) -6.34

Medical Properties Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Invesco Mortgage Capital. Invesco Mortgage Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Medical Properties Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Medical Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.0%. Invesco Mortgage Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.0%. Medical Properties Trust pays out 545.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Invesco Mortgage Capital pays out -101.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Invesco Mortgage Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Medical Properties Trust and Invesco Mortgage Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medical Properties Trust 5.07% 0.84% 0.37% Invesco Mortgage Capital -15.87% 45.58% 4.37%

Summary

Medical Properties Trust beats Invesco Mortgage Capital on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents. MPT's financing model facilitates acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S. government agency or federally chartered corporation; RMBS and CMBS that are not issued or guaranteed by a U.S. government agency or federally chartered corporation; credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises; residential and commercial mortgage loans; and other real estate-related financing arrangements. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has elected to be taxed as a REIT and would be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

