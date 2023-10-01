Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) PT Lowered to C$44.00 at Scotiabank

Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$44.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$50.00 to C$47.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$58.75 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Stock Performance

About Andlauer Healthcare Group

Andlauer Healthcare Group stock opened at $37.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.69. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a one year low of $37.80 and a one year high of $37.80.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

