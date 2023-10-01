Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Price Target Lowered to C$44.00 at Scotiabank

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AND. TD Securities cut their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$58.00 to C$56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$52.63.

Shares of AND opened at C$41.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.79. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 1 year low of C$38.87 and a 1 year high of C$55.85. The stock has a market cap of C$829.91 million, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$41.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$45.12.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C($0.07). Andlauer Healthcare Group had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of C$157.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$167.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.7337329 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Andlauer Healthcare Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.51%.

In related news, Director Ronald Martin Skelton sold 10,000 shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.75, for a total value of C$427,455.00. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

